Clay leads Tennessee Tech over Austin Peay 81-76

By Associated Press
2021/02/26 12:52
Clay leads Tennessee Tech over Austin Peay 81-76

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jr. Clay had a career-high 31 points, hitting the clinching free throws with three seconds left, and Tennessee Tech narrowly defeated Austin Peay 81-76 on Thursday night.

Clay shot 6 for 8 on 3-pointers. He added six assists.

Keishawn Davidson scored a career-high 21 points and had six assists for Tennessee Tech (4-22, 4-15 Ohio Valley Conference). Damaria Franklin added seven rebounds. Dane Quest had six rebounds.

Mike Peake scored a career-high 25 points and had 12 rebounds for the Governors (14-11, 10-9). Terry Taylor added 17 points and three blocks. Jordyn Adams had 12 points.

The Golden Eagles evened the season series against the Governors. Austin Peay defeated Tennessee Tech 72-69 on Jan. 21.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

