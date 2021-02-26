Green Future for The Self-Storage Industry: Extra Space Asia Goes The Extra Mile for Clean Energy with LYS Energy Group

Together with LYS Energy Group, Extra Space Asia advances its solar energy initiatives with two extra rooftop solar photovoltaic system installations in Singapore.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 26 February 2021 - While adopting a sustainable business model has been a global hot topic for the past decade, the reality of climate change has propelled several considerable challenges. Self-storage, by and large, is known to be less energy-intensive and as compared to manufacturing plants, corporate offices, and retail buildings.









[Rooftop solar PV system, Extra Space Asia's Ang Mo Kio facility]

Picture credit: LYS Energy Group





As the Asian leader in the self-storage industry, Extra Space Asia offers customised, highly-secure private spaces adapted to the needs of customers. Together with the regional leader of renewable energy (RE) solutions LYS Energy Group (LYS), Extra Space Asia is committed to reducing its carbon emissions by integrating cleaner and greener energy into their business operations.





In 2016, ESA opted for the LYS end-to-end solar energy solution which comprises the installations of two solar photovoltaic (PV) systems atop of their Boon Keng and Kallang Way storage facilities in Singapore. Within three years, the two-rooftop solar energy PV systems have accumulatively decreased their daily conventional electricity consumption and reduced annual CO 2 emissions by approximatively 249 tonnes. These two initiatives positioned Extra Space Asia to be the first self-storage company in Singapore to implement solar PV systems.





Leveraging on these achievements, Extra Space Asia will further drive their dedication to sustainability by extending the solar energy initiative to two additional facilities in Singapore this year -- Extra Space Ang Mo Kio and Extra Space Eunos Link -- alongside their trusted partner, LYS Energy Group. The two projects have been successfully commissioned, and they encompass a solar PV system installation on the metal roof of 322.53kWp at Ang Mo Kio and 407.16kWp at Eunos Link. While enabling Extra Space Asia to increase savings, these new milestones also serve to support the company's aim to decrease their daily grid energy consumption and will be expected to offset an approximated 164 tonnes of CO 2 in Ang Mo Kio and 207 tonnes of CO 2 in Eunos Link annually for the next 20 years.





This repeated collaboration transcends the traditional transactional partnership, to a stronger, long-term collaboration to meet the common goal of a low-carbon future for Singapore.

"LYS Energy has shown their high level of expertise and execution that consistently met our Quality, Health, Environment and Safety standards of excellence. We are delighted to extend our RE partnership with them for two more sites in Singapore. This is part of our everyday efforts to reduce our carbon footprint and to support green energy."





- Kenneth Worsdale | Chief Executive Officer of Extra Space Asia

"At LYS Energy Group, enabling the finest customer experience is our top priority, and part of our culture, we value building customer satisfaction through an excellent quality of service in everything we do. Our Group's holistic approach to sustainability has granted us the praise of our customers appreciative of the relentless support and innovative solutions we tailored for them. Today we are pleased to bolster our partnership with a committed and forward-looking customer such as Extra Space Asia to extend our respective roles in the transition to a low-carbon energy path."





- Lionel Steinitz | Chief Executive Officer of LYS Energy Group





About Extra Space Asia:

Extra Space Asia is the leading self-storage provider in the region. Headquartered in Singapore and led by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Kenneth Worsdale, Extra Space Asia offers storage facilities and services to individuals and businesses primarily in densely populated Asian cities, where real estate is scarce and costly. Today, Extra Space Asia has firmly established its place as the dominant self-storage operator in Asia with over 50 storage facilities, and 1.5 million square feet of space.





About LYS Energy Group:





LYS Energy Group (LYS) is the leading Singapore home-grown Solar Independent Power Producer (IPP) that builds, owns, and operates Solar PV Systems for Commercial, Industrial and Public sites in the Asia Pacific region. The company provides Asia's trusted Renewable Energy platform offering hassle-free end-to-end clean energy solutions for businesses: from zero-capex solar energy (PPA), Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), turnkey Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services, to carbon emissions and energy management consulting. Without expending any resources, our customers can benefit from installing solar PV systems on their unused rooftops and site spaces, lower and predictable utility costs and strengthen their sustainability branding.





Since its incorporation, LYS has deployed over 50MWp of high-performance solar PV systems, with a pipeline of over 500MWp in Singapore and across the region in Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

LYS Energy aims at being a vector of the Energy Transition towards a more distributed, autonomous, and smart model. Incorporating distributed generating facilities, energy storage systems and smart grid, the company re-invents the energy industry towards a customer-centric prosumer era.

For more information: www.extraspaceasia.com.sg, www.lysenergy.com



