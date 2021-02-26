Alexa
Akuchie, Bohannon lead Youngstown St. over UIC 74-58

By Associated Press
2021/02/26 11:45
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Michael Akuchie had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead five Youngstown State players in double figures as the Penguins beat Illinois-Chicago 74-58 in the Horizon League Tourney on Thursday night. Naz Bohannon added 15 points for the Penguins. Darius Quisenberry chipped in 12, Shemar Rathan-Mayes scored 10 and Garrett Covington had 10. Bohannon also had six assists.

The sixth-seeded Penguins advanced to face No. 3 seed Oakland in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Teyvion Kirk had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Flames (9-13). He also had seven turnovers but only four assists. RayQuawndis Mitchell added 12 points and seven rebounds. Maurice Commander had 11 points.

The Penguins improve to 2-1 against the Flames for the season. In the most recent matchup, Youngstown State defeated Illinois-Chicago 85-77 on Jan. 23.

