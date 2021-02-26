Alexa
Jones leads Weber St. past Sacramento St. 82-73

By Associated Press
2021/02/26 11:32
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Dillon Jones scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds off the bench to spark Weber State to an 82-73 win over Sacramento State on Thursday night.

Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 19 points for Weber State (15-5, 10-3 Big Sky Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Isiah Brown added 16 points. Michal Kozak had 12 points.

Bryce Fowler had 19 points for the Hornets (7-9, 4-7). William FitzPatrick added 12 points. Christian Terrell and Ethan Esposito each scored 10 points.

Weber State, which trails only No. 2 Baylor in 3-point field goal percentage with 40.9%, was an uncharacteristic 3 of 13 (23%) from behind the arc Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-26 13:36 GMT+08:00

