Nara Yoshitomo's art exhibition to tour Taiwan

Tainan Art Museum is part of artist Nara Yoshitomo's national exhibition tour of Taiwan. (GACC photo) Tainan Art Museum is part of artist Nara Yoshitomo's national exhibition tour of Taiwan. (GACC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Japan's contemporary artist Nara Yoshitomo will show his work at exhibitions in Taipei, Tainan, and Kaohsiung.

The organizer of Nara's solo show, the General Association of Chinese Culture (GACC), posted on Facebook Friday (Feb. 26) saying the exhibition would debut in March in Taipei, then proceed to Tainan and Kaohsiung. GACC also announced last month that Nara's recent work, "Miss Moonlight" — showcased at the Mori Art Museum in Tokyo, 2020 — would make its international debut in Taiwan.

It will be shown, along with many more of Nara's works, at the exhibition at Taipei's Kuandu Museum of Fine Arts. GACC Deputy Director Lee Ho-ching (李厚慶) explained that many Taiwanese in the southern part of the main island had called for the exhibition to take place elsewhere, not just in Taipei.

Nara made a visit to Taiwan to set up the exhibition and praised Taiwan's epidemic prevention on Twitter. After the exhibition takes place at Kuandu Museum of Arts from March 12 to June 27, it will head to Tainan Art Museum in July and Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts.

The exhibited works include canvas paintings, wood works and handbags.