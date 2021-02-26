Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan economy to expand 5.9% in 2021: J.P. Morgan

GDP rebound supported by effective COVID curbing measures

  124
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/26 12:11
(Travel Taipei Website photo)

(Travel Taipei Website photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — J.P. Morgan has predicted 5.9 percent economic growth for Taiwan in 2021 thanks to its effective COVID-19 response.

Lauding Taiwan as one of the best-performing nations in North Asia, Luis Oganes, global Head of Emerging Markets Research for J.P. Morgan, said virus control success was reflected in the country’s GDP figures.

The financial services firm forecast Taiwan’s economy will expand 5.9 percent this year, before slowing to 3.5 percent in 2022. This will see Taiwan fare better than the global average, along with the U.S., and the EU, which are estimated to grow 5.8 percent, 5.5 percent, and 4.8 percent, respectively.

Taiwan and South Korea, which have close trade links with China, are likely to be the first to get back on their feet after China managed to keep the coronavirus in check, CNA quoted Oganes as saying. The world’s second-largest economy is expected to grow by a stellar 9.2 percent this year, according to J.P. Morgan.

Last week Taiwan’s Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) raised the country’s GDP growth forecast to 4.64 percent this year, bolstered by an upbeat outlook in exports. Taiwan’s electronics sector, particularly semiconductor businesses, are projected to benefit from strong global demand.
GDP
economic growth
economy
Taiwan
COVID
COVID-19
coronavirus
China
South Korea

RELATED ARTICLES

China's gray-zone warfare against Taiwan at highest possible level: Analyst
China's gray-zone warfare against Taiwan at highest possible level: Analyst
2021/02/25 17:36
Taiwan’s China Airlines ready to fly COVID vaccines into country
Taiwan’s China Airlines ready to fly COVID vaccines into country
2021/02/25 17:19
Taipei to speed up digital transformation post-COVID
Taipei to speed up digital transformation post-COVID
2021/02/25 17:04
'Love country and party': Taiwan criticizes China for religious persecution
'Love country and party': Taiwan criticizes China for religious persecution
2021/02/25 16:52
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
2021/02/25 16:20

Updated : 2021-02-26 13:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Police make largest marijuana grow-op bust in Taiwan's history
Police make largest marijuana grow-op bust in Taiwan's history