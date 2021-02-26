Taiwan economy to expand 5.9% in 2021: J.P. Morgan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — J.P. Morgan has predicted 5.9 percent economic growth for Taiwan in 2021 thanks to its effective COVID-19 response.

Lauding Taiwan as one of the best-performing nations in North Asia, Luis Oganes, global Head of Emerging Markets Research for J.P. Morgan, said virus control success was reflected in the country’s GDP figures.

The financial services firm forecast Taiwan’s economy will expand 5.9 percent this year, before slowing to 3.5 percent in 2022. This will see Taiwan fare better than the global average, along with the U.S., and the EU, which are estimated to grow 5.8 percent, 5.5 percent, and 4.8 percent, respectively.

Taiwan and South Korea, which have close trade links with China, are likely to be the first to get back on their feet after China managed to keep the coronavirus in check, CNA quoted Oganes as saying. The world’s second-largest economy is expected to grow by a stellar 9.2 percent this year, according to J.P. Morgan.

Last week Taiwan’s Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) raised the country’s GDP growth forecast to 4.64 percent this year, bolstered by an upbeat outlook in exports. Taiwan’s electronics sector, particularly semiconductor businesses, are projected to benefit from strong global demand.