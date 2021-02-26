Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Randolph scores 27 to lift Florida A&M past SC State 75-67

By Associated Press
2021/02/26 11:08
Randolph scores 27 to lift Florida A&M past SC State 75-67

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — MJ Randolph matched his career high with 27 points as Florida A&M topped South Carolina State 75-67 on Thursday night.

DJ Jones had 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Florida A&M (6-9, 5-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Bryce Moragne added 8 points and 15 rebounds.

Jemal Davis had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Bulldogs (0-16, 0-6), who have now lost 16 straight games. Rahsaan Edwards added 12 points. Tariq Simmons had 11 points.

The Rattlers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Florida A&M defeated South Carolina State 70-68 on Jan. 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-26 13:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Police make largest marijuana grow-op bust in Taiwan's history
Police make largest marijuana grow-op bust in Taiwan's history