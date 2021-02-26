Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Flamengo defends Brazilian title despite defeat at Sao Paulo

By MAURICIO SAVARESE , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/26 11:14
Flamengo's Bruno Henrique, center, scores his side's opening goal against Sao Paulo during the Brazilian championship final soccer match at the Morumb...
Edenilson of Internacional, center, reacts after having his goal annulled by the referee during a soccer match against Corinthians for the Brazilian C...

Flamengo's Bruno Henrique, center, scores his side's opening goal against Sao Paulo during the Brazilian championship final soccer match at the Morumb...

Edenilson of Internacional, center, reacts after having his goal annulled by the referee during a soccer match against Corinthians for the Brazilian C...

SAO PAULO (AP) — Flamengo successfully defended its Brazilian championship despite finishing with a 2-1 loss at Sao Paulo.

The Rio de Janeiro club's eighth national championship was only confirmed because runner-up Internacional failed to beat middle-of-the-standings Corinthians at home.

Flamengo finished with 71 points from 38 matches, only one clear of Internacional, which kept the suspense going until the last minute of its match because of a goal that was disallowed by video review for offside. The game in Porto Alegre ended 0-0.

Sao Paulo opened the scoring against Flamengo in first-half stoppage time with a free-kick by Luciano. Bruno Henrique equalized with a header in the 51st minute, but Pablo scored the winner in the 58th.

Flamengo won the Brazilian title and the Copa Libertadores in 2019 in dazzling fashion, led by Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus. This year its performances were less impressive, with the team only taking the lead in the penultimate round after beating Internacional 2-1.

After years of financial strain, Flamengo has become financial powerhouse in South American football. Among its main players are former Inter Milan striker Gabriel, former Atletico Madrid left-back Filipe Luis and former Roma midfielder Gerson, one of the best players in the competition.

Flamengo was the club that pushed the hardest for the competition to restart during the COVID-19 pandemic, with open support by President Jair Bolsonaro, who had downplayed the risks of the coronavirus.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-26 13:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Police make largest marijuana grow-op bust in Taiwan's history
Police make largest marijuana grow-op bust in Taiwan's history