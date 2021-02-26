Alexa
Howard's 27 lifts No. 19 Kentucky women over No. 17 Georgia

By Associated Press
2021/02/26 10:32
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 27 points, hitting all four of her 3-pointers, and No. 19 Kentucky defeated No. 17 Georgia 62-58 on Thursday night.

A 17-3 run to close the first half gave the Wildcats a 34-24 lead but the Bulldogs recovered and stayed in the game.

However, Georgia didn't commit their first foul of the fourth quarter until 1:22 remained. Finally, at 9.1 seconds Tatyana Wyatt made two free throws for Kentucky. Jordan Iasaacs made three from the line for Georgia with 5.7 seconds but a free throw by Chasity Patterson at 4.3 seconds secured the win.

Patterson scored 15 points and Wyatt 11 for Kentucky (16-6, 9-5 Southeastern Conference).

Jenna Staiti led Georgia (17-5, 9-5), which had won four straight, with 16 points. Gabby Connally and Que Morrison added 13 apiece. A win would have secured the Bulldogs a top four seed and double bye when the league tournament starts next week.

The game was a statistic match except Kentucky was 6 of 14 behind the arc and Georgia 3 of 18.

Kentucky plays its last game at home on Sunday against Ole Miss and Georgia is at Florida on Sunday, with the tipoff moved up an hour to noon.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

