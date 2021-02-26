Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Atson carries St. Francis (BKN) over Merrimack 84-71

By Associated Press
2021/02/26 10:37
Atson carries St. Francis (BKN) over Merrimack 84-71

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Travis Atson scored 19 points as St. Francis (Brooklyn) topped Merrimack 84-71 on Thursday night.

Chauncey Hawkins added 18 points for the Terriers, while Unique McLean chipped in 17. McLean and Atson each had eight rebounds as the Terriers dominated the boards, 43-25.

Rob Higgins had 14 points for St. Francis (9-9, 9-8 Northeast Conference) and Yaradyah Evans 12.

Ziggy Reid had 14 points for the Warriors (8-7, 8-7). Mikey Watkins added 12 points. Mykel Derring had 11 points. Jordan Minor and Justin Connolly had 10 each.

The teams meet again Friday to conclude the regular season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-26 12:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Police make largest marijuana grow-op bust in Taiwan's history
Police make largest marijuana grow-op bust in Taiwan's history