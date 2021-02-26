Taiwan pro baseball league to start preseason tonight

CPBL to begin preseason on Feb. 26 and regular season on March 13. CPBL to begin preseason on Feb. 26 and regular season on March 13. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) will launch its 2021 preseason on Friday (Feb. 26) to help players tone up for the regular season.

Entering its 32nd year, the five-team league is set to welcome back fans to the ballparks with additional pandemic prevention measures. A total of 20 exhibition games are scheduled for the preseason and they will run until March 10, three days before the regular season starts, in stadiums in central and southern parts of the country.

Two games will lead off the 2021 preseason at 6:35 p.m. Friday, with the CTBC Brothers taking on the Wei Chuan Dragons at Douliu Baseball Stadium in Yunlin County, and the Uni-President Lions facing the Fubon Guardians at Chengqing Lake Stadium in Kaohsiung City. The stadiums will be capped at 50 percent capacity throughout the preseason and at 78 percent for the regular season.

CPBL Commissioner Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) pointed out the league has upgraded several stadiums across Taiwan during the Lunar New Year holiday. He said it is determined to ensure the best experiences for fans.

Tsai also hinted at the possibility of a sixth team joining the league. Without specifying details, he said a few Taiwanese corporations have contacted him about the prerequisites of forming a club, reported UDN.

According to the CPBL website, all preseason games will be televised on either VL Sports or ELTA Sports. Tickets can be preordered through Family Mart or purchased at the stadiums on game day.