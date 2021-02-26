Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Western Taiwan blanketed by 'unhealthy air' for second day

13 stations in western Taiwan flash red alerts, 37 flash orange warnings

  284
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/26 10:40
Taipei's Beimen (lower left) shrouded in air pollution. 

Taipei's Beimen (lower left) shrouded in air pollution.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Western Taiwan is being shrouded by a thick layer of polluted air for the second day in a row today (Feb. 26), with 13 weather stations flashing red alerts and 37 showing orange alerts.

Air quality Friday continued the poor conditions seen on Thursday (Feb. 25). As of 9 a.m. this morning, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) reported that 13 weather stations flashed a red warning for "unhealthy" air quality in New Taipei City, Taichung City, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, and Tainan City. Meanwhile, 37 stations in New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Chiayi County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, and Kaohsiung City issued orange alerts for air that is "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

The EPA uses a six-color air pollution warning system in which a maroon alert is the most severe, signifying “hazardous” air, followed by purple, red, orange, yellow, and green. According to EPA standards, a red alert runs from 151 to 200 on the Air Quality Index (AQI) scale.

AQI levels above 150 are considered “unhealthy for everyone,” and members of sensitive groups may experience adverse effects. The highest level of pollution reported in northern Taiwan so far today was an AQI of 153 at Yonghe weather station in New Taipei City at 9 a.m.

Slow wind speeds and a counterclockwise vortex blowing pollutants from south to north is generating poor air quality in northern Taiwan today, according to Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecaster Kuan Hsin-ping (官欣平). Kuan explained that the vortex is caused by wind direction and topography.

However, he said the arrival of northeasterly seasonal winds on Saturday (Feb. 27) should gradually disperse the pollutants. In response to the poor air quality over the past couple days, Tsai Meng-yu (蔡孟裕), director of the EPA's Department of Air Quality Protection and Noise Control, said that vehicle inspections will be increased and six incinerators in the Greater Taipei area will reduce operations by 20 percent from 5 p.m. today and 5 a.m. tomorrow.

When the northeastern seasonal winds intensify on Saturday, conditions to disperse the air pollutants in northern and central Taiwan should improve, resulting in cleaner air. However, because southern Taiwan will be on the leeward side of the winds, pollutants could accumulate in the air on that day from Yunlin to Pingtung, with orange alerts likely in that region.

Taiwan weather expert Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) advises residents of affected areas today to avoid spending extended periods of time outdoors and when stepping out to wear a mask designed to filter out PM 2.5 particles.
air pollution
pollution
air quality
PM2.5
AQI

RELATED ARTICLES

Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
2021/02/25 16:20
Photo of the Day: Lone fisherman on smoggy river in Taipei
Photo of the Day: Lone fisherman on smoggy river in Taipei
2021/02/08 15:50
Air quality drops to unhealthy levels in large parts of Taiwan
Air quality drops to unhealthy levels in large parts of Taiwan
2021/02/07 08:50
20 stations flash red alert for 'unhealthy' air in southern Taiwan
20 stations flash red alert for 'unhealthy' air in southern Taiwan
2021/01/21 16:15
Central Taiwan factory shut down for turning creek into ‘Red Danube’
Central Taiwan factory shut down for turning creek into ‘Red Danube’
2021/01/07 14:58

Updated : 2021-02-26 12:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Police make largest marijuana grow-op bust in Taiwan's history
Police make largest marijuana grow-op bust in Taiwan's history