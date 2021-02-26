Alexa
Titans waive WR Adam Humphries with 2 years left on his deal

By Associated Press
2021/02/26 05:56
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have waived wide receiver Adam Humphries after he played only 19 games over the past two seasons.

The Titans announced Thursday they also waived defensive backs Chris Milton and Breon Borders. They signed defensive lineman Jullian Taylor to a contract.

Humphries signed a four-year contract worth up to $36 million with Tennessee in 2019. Injuries limited him to 12 games his first season, and he played only seven games in 2020. He missed four games before clearing concussion protocol, then was put on injured reserve two days after playing his first game in a month.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said in January that Humphries remained in the concussion protocol.

Humphries still ranked fifth on the Titans with 23 catches for 228 yards and two touchdowns. He caught 60 passes for 602 yards in his two seasons in Tennessee.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Taylor was a seventh-round draft pick by San Francisco out of Temple in 2018. He played 12 games in his first two seasons before an ACL injury at the end of the 2019 season kept him on the physically unable to perform list for much of 2020 before he was released.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

