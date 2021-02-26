Alexa
6N: Scotland prop Fagerson loses appeal against red card

By Associated Press
2021/02/26 06:03
EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland prop Zander Fagerson could reappear in the ongoing Six Nations despite losing an appeal against a four-week suspension.

An appeal panel has decided club fixtures will count in the four-match ban, but the postponement of Scotland's game against France on Sunday means it is unclear which international fixtures he will sit out.

The independent panel upheld the initial disciplinary hearing decision to ban Fagerson for four weeks after he was sent off against Wales for charging into the head of Wyn Jones while clearing out a ruck.

Fagerson was set to miss the rest of the tournament plus another international, but his Glasgow club's Pro14 matches against Ulster and Zebre will also count toward the suspension.

Scotland's games against France and Ireland were also listed in the ruling, but the panel will review Fagerson's schedule and “consider the consequences of the postponement."

Fagerson's appeal was heard on Tuesday but it wasn't made public until Thursday.

