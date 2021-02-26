Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Indictment: militia leader pointed rifle at police in Ky.

By Associated Press
2021/02/26 06:16
Indictment: militia leader pointed rifle at police in Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) —

The leader of a pro-gun group that has staged armed protests has been indicted on federal charges for allegedly pointing a rifle at law enforcement while in Kentucky for a demonstration.

John F. Johnson, who goes by “Grandmaster Jay,” was indicted Wednesday on a charge of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement and another charge for brandishing a firearm, The Courier Journal reported. Johnson could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the first charge.

Johnson was arrested at his Ohio home in December on the federal charges. A federal complaint said Johnson pointed an AR-style rifle with the flashlight on, which “blinded” several officers on a roof in downtown Louisville.

Johnson’s group, known as the NFAC, has an all-Black membership and often demonstrates against white supremacy and police violence.

The alleged incident occurred the day before the Kentucky Derby, when hundreds of protesters peacefully marched to demand justice in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police.

The indictment said Johnson must surrender all his firearms and ammunition to federal authorities.

Johnson is also facing five counts of endangerment in state court in connection with the same actions alleged in the federal case.

An email sent to Johnson's attorney, a public defender, was not immediately answered Thursday afternoon.

Updated : 2021-02-26 08:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Police make largest marijuana grow-op bust in Taiwan's history
Police make largest marijuana grow-op bust in Taiwan's history
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start