Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/26 05:17
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose 31 cents to $63.53 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for April delivery fell 16 cents to $66.88 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 1 cent to $1.89 a gallon. March heating remained at $1.91 a gallon. April natural gas fell 7 cents to $2.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $21.20 to $1775.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 22 cents to $27.64 an ounce and March copper fell 3 cents to $4.27 a pound.

The dollar rose to 106.22 Japanese yen from 105.95 yen. The euro rose to $1.2185 from $1.2148

Updated : 2021-02-26 07:28 GMT+08:00

