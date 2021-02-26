Alexa
Bautista Agut cruises into Open Sud de France quarterfinals

By Associated Press
2021/02/26 03:47
Top-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut swept aside French qualifier Gregoire Barrere 6-0, 6-3 Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Open Sud de France.

The Spanish veteran, who is chasing a 10th career title, won 100 percent of his first-serve points in the first set and broke Barrere's serve three times in each.

Barrere leveled for 2-2 as they exchanged breaks early into the second set but Bautista Agut broke him twice more, including in the last game.

The 32-year-old Spaniard next faces sixth-seeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert.

No. 3 Dusan Lajovic and No. 4 Hubert Hurkacz were both knocked out by unseeded players.

Lajovic lost 7-6 (5), 7-5 to Austrian David Novak and Hurkacz was beaten 7-5, 6-2 by Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Novak next plays German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk, who withstood 29 aces from Jiri Vesely and had 17 of his own in a 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory.

Davidovich Fokina faces unseeded Belarusian Egor Gerasimov, who beat Aljaz Bedene 6-4, 7-6 (4).

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-26 05:56 GMT+08:00

