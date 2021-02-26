Alexa
Turkey: Woman drops kids from window to save them from fire

By Associated Press
2021/02/26 02:56
ISTANBUL (AP) — A woman rescued her four children from a burning building in Istanbul by throwing them out of a window, and all of them are doing fine, Turkish media reported.

The mother threw the children from a third-floor window amid black smoke from the fire on Wednesday. Video captured each child falling as volunteers stretched out a blanket to catch them.

Bystanders were heard screaming amid sounds of alarms. Some shouted at the woman not to drop the children.

The children were carried to ambulances, and Turkish media reported they were uninjured. The mother was hospitalized as a precaution and then discharged, according to news reports.

The fire, which began in an electrical panel, was extinguished. Two other children and two older adults were also rescued.

Updated : 2021-02-26 05:55 GMT+08:00

