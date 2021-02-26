Alexa
Pitt F Toney to transfer, second high-profile exit in 2 days

By Associated Press
2021/02/26 01:24
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh junior forward Au'Diese Toney is transferring, the second high-profile departure for the Panthers in as many days.

The school announced Toney's decision on Thursday, one day after junior guard Xavier Johnson said he was entering the transfer portal.

Toney averaged 14.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists and is considered among the better defenders in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He missed Pitt's last game, a loss to Florida State last Saturday, while recovering from a concussion.

Toney's and Johnson's exits leave the Panthers (9-9 overall, 5-8 ACC) without two of their top three scorers entering the final stretch of the regular season. Pitt has dropped seven of eight since beating Duke in January. The Panthers return to play on Sunday at North Carolina State.

