Thierry Henry resigns as coach of Montreal in MLS

By Associated Press
2021/02/26 00:26
Montreal Impact head coach Thierry Henry exits the field after his team lost 3-1 to New York City FC during their MLS match, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, ...

MONTREAL (AP) — Thierry Henry has resigned as coach of Montreal in Major League Soccer after one season on Thursday, citing family reasons.

The 43-year-old former World Cup champion with France became Montreal's coach in November 2019. His team had eight wins, 13 losses and two draws in the pandemic-shortened season, finishing in ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

Montreal lost to New England 2-1 in the postseason play-in round, its first playoff appearance since 2016.

Henry said he is returning to London to see his children. Henry starred for Arsenal from 1998-2007.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-26 02:53 GMT+08:00

