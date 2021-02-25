Alexa
AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/25 23:14
A man walks near the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound during a snowy morning in Jerusalem's Old City, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (...
Residents walk along the seaside promenade in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. A strong storm brought cold temperatures and snow to the moun...
A protester flashes the victory sign, as others burn tires to block a road in front of the house of judge Fadi Akiki during a demonstration calling fo...
A soldier scuffles with an anti-government protester outside a military court in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Riot police briefly clashed w...
A section of Israel's separation barrier is covered by snow in Jerusalem, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
A woman holds a dead sea turtle covered in tar from an oil spill in the Mediterranean Sea in Gador nature reserve near Hadera, Israel, Saturday, Feb. ...
Danny Morick, a marine veterinarian, takes samples from a 17 meter (about 55 feet) long dead fin whale that washed up on a beach in Nitzanim Reserve, ...
Migrating Cranes flock at the Hula Lake conservation area, north of the Sea of Galilee, in northern Israel, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. More than half a...

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Feb. 18-24, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes across the region, where Mother Nature painted swaths of Israel and Lebanon with snow, while a massive oil spill in Israel left a young whale beached and scores of sea creatures suffocated in black, sticky tar.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

