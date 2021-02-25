All Times EST

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 16 11 3 2 24 51 36 Washington 18 9 5 4 22 60 63 Philadelphia 16 9 4 3 21 55 54 Pittsburgh 17 10 6 1 21 54 55 N.Y. Islanders 18 9 6 3 21 44 43 N.Y. Rangers 17 6 8 3 15 43 46 New Jersey 14 6 6 2 14 37 41 Buffalo 16 6 8 2 14 41 47

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 18 12 4 2 26 59 51 Tampa Bay 17 12 4 1 25 61 38 Carolina 18 12 5 1 25 64 50 Chicago 20 10 6 4 24 61 61 Columbus 20 8 7 5 21 60 70 Dallas 14 6 4 4 16 44 37 Nashville 18 8 10 0 16 42 57 Detroit 21 5 13 3 13 39 66

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 16 11 4 1 23 48 34 St. Louis 20 10 8 2 22 60 61 Los Angeles 18 9 6 3 21 56 49 Arizona 19 9 7 3 21 52 55 Minnesota 16 10 6 0 20 50 40 Colorado 16 9 6 1 19 46 38 San Jose 17 7 8 2 16 47 64 Anaheim 20 6 10 4 16 40 58

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 21 15 4 2 32 74 55 Edmonton 21 13 8 0 26 76 65 Winnipeg 18 11 6 1 23 61 49 Montreal 18 9 5 4 22 61 52 Calgary 20 9 9 2 20 51 56 Vancouver 23 8 13 2 18 68 82 Ottawa 21 6 14 1 13 52 84

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 0

Dallas 3, Florida 0

Toronto 2, Calgary 1, OT

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Minnesota 6, Colorado 2

Arizona 4, Anaheim 3, SO

Los Angeles 2, St. Louis 1

Thursday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, ppd

Friday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, ppd

St. Louis at San Jose, ppd

Saturday's Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.