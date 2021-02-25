All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|16
|11
|3
|2
|24
|51
|36
|Washington
|18
|9
|5
|4
|22
|60
|63
|Philadelphia
|16
|9
|4
|3
|21
|55
|54
|Pittsburgh
|17
|10
|6
|1
|21
|54
|55
|N.Y. Islanders
|18
|9
|6
|3
|21
|44
|43
|N.Y. Rangers
|17
|6
|8
|3
|15
|43
|46
|New Jersey
|14
|6
|6
|2
|14
|37
|41
|Buffalo
|16
|6
|8
|2
|14
|41
|47
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|18
|12
|4
|2
|26
|59
|51
|Tampa Bay
|17
|12
|4
|1
|25
|61
|38
|Carolina
|18
|12
|5
|1
|25
|64
|50
|Chicago
|20
|10
|6
|4
|24
|61
|61
|Columbus
|20
|8
|7
|5
|21
|60
|70
|Dallas
|14
|6
|4
|4
|16
|44
|37
|Nashville
|18
|8
|10
|0
|16
|42
|57
|Detroit
|21
|5
|13
|3
|13
|39
|66
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|16
|11
|4
|1
|23
|48
|34
|St. Louis
|20
|10
|8
|2
|22
|60
|61
|Los Angeles
|18
|9
|6
|3
|21
|56
|49
|Arizona
|19
|9
|7
|3
|21
|52
|55
|Minnesota
|16
|10
|6
|0
|20
|50
|40
|Colorado
|16
|9
|6
|1
|19
|46
|38
|San Jose
|17
|7
|8
|2
|16
|47
|64
|Anaheim
|20
|6
|10
|4
|16
|40
|58
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|21
|15
|4
|2
|32
|74
|55
|Edmonton
|21
|13
|8
|0
|26
|76
|65
|Winnipeg
|18
|11
|6
|1
|23
|61
|49
|Montreal
|18
|9
|5
|4
|22
|61
|52
|Calgary
|20
|9
|9
|2
|20
|51
|56
|Vancouver
|23
|8
|13
|2
|18
|68
|82
|Ottawa
|21
|6
|14
|1
|13
|52
|84
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 0
Dallas 3, Florida 0
Toronto 2, Calgary 1, OT
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
Minnesota 6, Colorado 2
Arizona 4, Anaheim 3, SO
Los Angeles 2, St. Louis 1
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, ppd
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, ppd
St. Louis at San Jose, ppd
Calgary at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 3 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.