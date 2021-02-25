Alexa
ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/25 23:06
All Times EST

Eastern Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 24 19 4 1 0 39 85 55
Florida 27 20 6 0 1 41 106 65
Orlando 24 12 10 2 0 26 70 80
Greenville 25 10 8 5 2 27 66 80
South Carolina 24 9 8 6 1 25 65 75
Jacksonville 20 9 9 1 1 20 48 57
Wheeling 22 5 13 4 0 14 55 84
Western Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 23 16 5 2 0 34 74 56
Allen 23 15 7 1 0 31 77 58
Fort Wayne 6 3 1 1 1 8 20 16
Utah 25 12 5 3 5 32 78 76
Tulsa 26 11 12 2 1 25 56 67
Kansas City 24 9 11 3 1 22 59 71
Rapid City 27 10 16 1 0 21 72 91

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Indy 4, Wheeling 1

Florida 4, South Carolina 3

Thursday's Games

Allen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Allen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Allen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Utah at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-02-26 01:21 GMT+08:00

