NBA Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/02/25 23:01
THROUGH FEBRUARY 24

Scoring
G FG FT PTS AVG
Beal, WAS 27 313 193 884 32.7
Curry, GS 32 317 166 959 30.0
Embiid, PHI 26 243 260 776 29.8
Lillard, POR 30 277 211 889 29.6
Doncic, DAL 29 290 183 837 28.9
LaVine, CHI 31 320 142 893 28.8
Antetokounmpo, MIL 31 319 216 888 28.6
Young, ATL 30 238 267 815 27.2
Leonard, LAC 26 256 141 705 27.1
Jokic, DEN 31 321 147 838 27.0
James, LAL 33 316 135 845 25.6
Tatum, BOS 27 249 121 692 25.6
Brown, BOS 30 288 113 761 25.4
Williamson, NO 30 292 169 759 25.3
Harden, BKN 27 212 167 676 25.0
Booker, PHO 27 247 120 674 25.0
Mitchell, UTA 30 248 128 724 24.1
Ingram, NO 31 259 148 745 24.0
Vucevic, ORL 32 307 71 766 23.9
Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC 26 209 140 612 23.5

___

FG Percentage
FG FGA PCT
Allen, CLE 156 232 .672
Holmes, SAC 150 229 .655
Gobert, UTA 173 270 .641
Harrell, LAL 184 289 .637
Williamson, NO 292 471 .620
Plumlee, DET 129 209 .617
Young, CHI 147 245 .600
Ayton, PHO 187 315 .594
Capela, ATL 186 315 .590
Kanter, POR 154 262 .588

___

Rebounds
G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Capela, ATL 29 134 267 401 13.8
Drummond, CLE 25 101 236 337 13.5
Gobert, UTA 32 110 316 426 13.3
Ayton, PHO 31 110 257 367 11.8
Antetokounmpo, MIL 31 56 309 365 11.8
Sabonis, IND 30 83 269 352 11.7
Vucevic, ORL 32 61 312 373 11.7
Kanter, POR 31 128 224 352 11.4
Embiid, PHI 26 55 239 294 11.3
Valanciunas, MEM 22 76 170 246 11.2

___

Assists
G AST AVG
Harden, BKN 27 303 11.2
Westbrook, WAS 22 213 9.7
Young, ATL 30 286 9.5
Doncic, DAL 29 267 9.2
Paul, PHO 30 257 8.6
Green, GS 28 234 8.4
Jokic, DEN 31 261 8.4
James, LAL 33 263 8.0
Lillard, POR 30 241 8.0
Simmons, PHI 27 213 7.9

Updated : 2021-02-26 01:21 GMT+08:00

