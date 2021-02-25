THROUGH FEBRUARY 24
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal, WAS
|27
|313
|193
|884
|32.7
|Curry, GS
|32
|317
|166
|959
|30.0
|Embiid, PHI
|26
|243
|260
|776
|29.8
|Lillard, POR
|30
|277
|211
|889
|29.6
|Doncic, DAL
|29
|290
|183
|837
|28.9
|LaVine, CHI
|31
|320
|142
|893
|28.8
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|31
|319
|216
|888
|28.6
|Young, ATL
|30
|238
|267
|815
|27.2
|Leonard, LAC
|26
|256
|141
|705
|27.1
|Jokic, DEN
|31
|321
|147
|838
|27.0
|James, LAL
|33
|316
|135
|845
|25.6
|Tatum, BOS
|27
|249
|121
|692
|25.6
|Brown, BOS
|30
|288
|113
|761
|25.4
|Williamson, NO
|30
|292
|169
|759
|25.3
|Harden, BKN
|27
|212
|167
|676
|25.0
|Booker, PHO
|27
|247
|120
|674
|25.0
|Mitchell, UTA
|30
|248
|128
|724
|24.1
|Ingram, NO
|31
|259
|148
|745
|24.0
|Vucevic, ORL
|32
|307
|71
|766
|23.9
|Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC
|26
|209
|140
|612
|23.5
___
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Allen, CLE
|156
|232
|.672
|Holmes, SAC
|150
|229
|.655
|Gobert, UTA
|173
|270
|.641
|Harrell, LAL
|184
|289
|.637
|Williamson, NO
|292
|471
|.620
|Plumlee, DET
|129
|209
|.617
|Young, CHI
|147
|245
|.600
|Ayton, PHO
|187
|315
|.594
|Capela, ATL
|186
|315
|.590
|Kanter, POR
|154
|262
|.588
___
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Capela, ATL
|29
|134
|267
|401
|13.8
|Drummond, CLE
|25
|101
|236
|337
|13.5
|Gobert, UTA
|32
|110
|316
|426
|13.3
|Ayton, PHO
|31
|110
|257
|367
|11.8
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|31
|56
|309
|365
|11.8
|Sabonis, IND
|30
|83
|269
|352
|11.7
|Vucevic, ORL
|32
|61
|312
|373
|11.7
|Kanter, POR
|31
|128
|224
|352
|11.4
|Embiid, PHI
|26
|55
|239
|294
|11.3
|Valanciunas, MEM
|22
|76
|170
|246
|11.2
___
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Harden, BKN
|27
|303
|11.2
|Westbrook, WAS
|22
|213
|9.7
|Young, ATL
|30
|286
|9.5
|Doncic, DAL
|29
|267
|9.2
|Paul, PHO
|30
|257
|8.6
|Green, GS
|28
|234
|8.4
|Jokic, DEN
|31
|261
|8.4
|James, LAL
|33
|263
|8.0
|Lillard, POR
|30
|241
|8.0
|Simmons, PHI
|27
|213
|7.9