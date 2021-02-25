Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/02/25 23:06
THROUGH FEBRUARY 24

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 .99
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 11 656 17 1.55
Jaroslav Halak Boston 6 362 10 1.66
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 15 897 28 1.87
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 14 835 28 2.01
Mike Smith Edmonton 6 321 11 2.06
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 14 842 29 2.07
Jake Allen Montreal 7 421 15 2.14
Chris Driedger Florida 10 605 22 2.18
Calvin Pickard Detroit 1 54 2 2.22
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 7 426 16 2.25
David Rittich Calgary 7 341 13 2.29
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 10 577 22 2.29
Jake Oettinger Dallas 6 337 13 2.31
Anton Khudobin Dallas 9 511 20 2.35
Michael Hutchinson Toronto 3 178 7 2.36
Pekka Rinne Nashville 11 558 22 2.37
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 11 632 25 2.37
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 7 353 14 2.38
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 12 676 27 2.40

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Frederik Andersen Toronto 16 957 11 3 2
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 15 897 11 3 1
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 14 835 9 5 0
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 16 940 8 6 2
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 14 856 8 3 3
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 15 856 8 6 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 14 842 8 4 2
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 14 841 8 5 1
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 11 656 8 3 0
James Reimer Carolina 10 603 8 2 0
Vitek Vanecek Washington 15 884 7 4 3
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 15 864 7 8 0
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 11 632 7 4 0
Tuukka Rask Boston 10 610 7 2 1
Chris Driedger Florida 10 605 7 2 1
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 16 944 6 7 2
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 12 679 6 5 1
Martin Jones San Jose 12 654 6 5 1

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 63 .955 2 1 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 11 656 17 277 .942 8 3 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 15 897 28 403 .935 11 3 1
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 7 426 16 230 .935 4 2 1
Mike Smith Edmonton 6 321 11 155 .934 5 0 0
Jake Allen Montreal 7 421 15 204 .932 4 2 1
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 10 577 22 296 .931 4 4 1
Chris Driedger Florida 10 605 22 284 .928 7 2 1
Anton Khudobin Dallas 9 511 20 258 .928 4 4 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 6 362 10 128 .928 4 1 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 14 842 29 366 .927 8 4 2
Michael Hutchinson Toronto 3 178 7 85 .924 2 1 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 14 835 28 335 .923 9 5 0
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 7 353 14 165 .922 4 1 0
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 14 856 37 433 .921 8 3 3
Cam Talbot Minnesota 6 324 13 149 .920 3 2 0
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 12 676 27 307 .919 4 6 1
David Rittich Calgary 7 341 13 147 .919 1 3 1
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 11 632 25 277 .917 7 4 0
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 9 448 21 231 .917 3 3 1

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
John Gibson Anaheim 16 899 3 5 8 3
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 14 842 3 8 4 2
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 11 656 3 8 3 0
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 15 856 2 8 6 1
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 14 835 2 9 5 0
Anton Khudobin Dallas 9 511 2 4 4 1
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 9 511 2 5 2 2
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 2 2 1 0
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 16 944 1 6 7 2
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 15 897 1 11 3 1
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 14 856 1 8 3 3
Pekka Rinne Nashville 11 558 1 5 5 0
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 9 448 1 3 3 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 6 362 1 4 1 1
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 7 353 1 4 1 0
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 6 345 1 2 2 2
David Rittich Calgary 7 341 1 1 3 1
Mike Smith Edmonton 6 321 1 5 0 0
Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 5 302 1 2 2 1
Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 5 300 1 1 3 1
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 4 241 1 3 1 0
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 4 241 1 1 2 1

Updated : 2021-02-26 01:21 GMT+08:00

