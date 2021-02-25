Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/02/25 23:09
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

Through Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 21 13 25 38 5 12 6 0 3 80 16.3
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 21 10 23 33 14 6 5 1 4 55 18.2
Auston Matthews Toronto 20 18 13 31 10 4 7 0 6 82 22.0
Mitchell Marner Toronto 21 9 21 30 17 12 0 0 2 54 16.7
Patrick Kane Chicago 20 9 21 30 7 12 2 0 0 72 12.5
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 18 10 16 26 1 6 2 0 2 41 24.4
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 18 7 16 23 2 10 2 0 1 26 26.9
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 18 8 14 22 -3 4 3 0 0 36 22.2
James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia 16 9 13 22 4 4 7 0 0 36 25.0
Brock Boeser Vancouver 23 12 10 22 -4 10 3 1 1 59 20.3
Quinn Hughes Vancouver 23 2 19 21 -13 8 0 0 0 58 3.4
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 18 4 17 21 6 4 1 0 1 40 10.0
David Perron St. Louis 20 6 14 20 2 12 2 0 2 53 11.3
Brad Marchand Boston 16 9 11 20 9 6 2 1 1 41 22.0
J.T. Miller Vancouver 20 4 15 19 -5 14 1 0 1 35 11.4
Patrice Bergeron Boston 16 7 12 19 7 2 4 1 1 56 12.5
Aleksander Barkov Florida 18 7 12 19 5 4 2 0 1 65 10.8
Joe Pavelski Dallas 14 9 10 19 6 6 7 0 2 35 25.7
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 16 9 10 19 6 2 3 0 3 55 16.4
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 18 10 9 19 12 2 2 0 3 64 15.6

Updated : 2021-02-26 01:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Police make largest marijuana grow-op bust in Taiwan's history
Police make largest marijuana grow-op bust in Taiwan's history
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban