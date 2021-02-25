Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Torino-Sassuolo Serie A match off due to virus cases

By Associated Press
2021/02/25 22:26
Torino's Gleison Bremer, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during a Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Torino, in Cagliari’...
Torino's Gleison Bremer, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during a Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Torino, in Cagliari’...

Torino's Gleison Bremer, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during a Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Torino, in Cagliari’...

Torino's Gleison Bremer, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during a Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Torino, in Cagliari’...

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Torino’s Serie A match against Sassuolo on Friday was postponed because of a rising number of coronavirus cases in the club.

Serie A’s governing body agreed on Thursday to postpone it until March 17.

Seven Torino players have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as two members of staff. The more contagious variant that emerged in England has been identified in some cases.

Three Torino players tested positive in the buildup to last Friday’s match at Cagliari. Amid reports of more possible cases, the local health authority ordered the temporary closure of the club’s training ground in Turin on Tuesday and instructed all the players and coaching staff to self-isolate at their homes and await further tests.

Torino is next due to fly to Rome for a match at Lazio on Tuesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-25 23:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1