Cricket crowds in Karachi increased to 50% for PSL games

By Associated Press
2021/02/25 21:26
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The 14 remaining round-robin matches of the Pakistan Super League at Karachi had their attendance increased from 20% to 50% by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday.

The decision meant that around 19,000 fans could go to the National Stadium to see the country’s premier Twenty20 cricket league.

The government also allowed the board to fill Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to its 27,000-seat capacity for the four playoffs this month.

But the PCB said it would first assess spectators at Karachi before raising the crowd capacity to 50% in Lahore, which hosts the last 14 games from March 10.

“We will continue to assess how the crowds follow and implement the (coronavirus protocols) before we make a decision on crowd attendances for the Lahore-leg matches,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said.

Khan urged spectators to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and regularly use hand sanitizers inside the stadium.

Updated : 2021-02-25 23:46 GMT+08:00

