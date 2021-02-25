6N: Another France player tests positive for virus

MARCOUSSIS, France (AP) — Another France player tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the match against Scotland in the Six Nations this weekend.

The French Rugby Federation said in a statement on Thursday that the unnamed player tested positive following another round of tests on Wednesday night.

The match scheduled for Sunday in Paris was given the go ahead on Wednesday by competition organizers after there were no positive cases in the squad for two consecutive days.

A total of 11 players and three staff members have tested positive, including coach Fabien Galthie and captain Charles Ollivon.

France leads the Six Nations after road wins over Italy and Ireland.

