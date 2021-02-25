Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

6N: Another France player tests positive for virus

By Associated Press
2021/02/25 17:05
6N: Another France player tests positive for virus

MARCOUSSIS, France (AP) — Another France player tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the match against Scotland in the Six Nations this weekend.

The French Rugby Federation said in a statement on Thursday that the unnamed player tested positive following another round of tests on Wednesday night.

The match scheduled for Sunday in Paris was given the go ahead on Wednesday by competition organizers after there were no positive cases in the squad for two consecutive days.

A total of 11 players and three staff members have tested positive, including coach Fabien Galthie and captain Charles Ollivon.

France leads the Six Nations after road wins over Italy and Ireland.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-25 19:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine