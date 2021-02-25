Alexa
Taiwan’s China Airlines ready to fly COVID vaccines into country

China Airlines obtained CEIV Pharma certification in 2019

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/25 17:19
China Airlines has necessary cold chain logistics license to fly vaccines into Taiwan. 

China Airlines has necessary cold chain logistics license to fly vaccines into Taiwan.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China Airlines (CAL) is ready to fly coronavirus vaccines into Taiwan even though it has not yet received orders to do so, reports said Thursday (Feb. 25).

The country has received global praise for its handling of the pandemic but has not yet started any vaccination campaign. It has, however, ordered vaccines despite apparent attempts by China to sabotage such a deal.

CAL Chairman Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙) said Thursday that he had not received any orders from AstraZeneca to move vaccines but that the airline is ready to do so when an agreement is reached, Newtalk reported.

CAL is reportedly the only Taiwanese airline to possess the necessary international licensing and technology to transport vaccines under a stable temperature of minus 80 degrees Celsius. According to Hsieh, manufacturers of vaccines would not directly contact the airline but rather first discuss shipments with a freight agent the airline entrusts with the mission.

Taiwan’s largest carrier said it started actively seeking out pharmaceutical logistics clients in 2013 and obtained certification from the Center for Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV Pharma) in 2019 following a rigorous review of its standards.
2021/02/24 21:00
2021/02/24 19:00
2021/02/24 16:18
2021/02/24 11:41
Updated : 2021-02-25 17:38 GMT+08:00

