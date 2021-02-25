AP PHOTOS: Migrants evade Libyan coast guard to reach Europe

A migrant steps on the ground barefoot in the Sicilian port of Empedocle, Italy after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Open Arms in the the Mediterran... A migrant steps on the ground barefoot in the Sicilian port of Empedocle, Italy after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Open Arms in the the Mediterranean Sea, Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021. Various African migrants drifting in the Mediterranean Sea after fleeing Libya on unseaworthy boats have been rescued. In recent days, the Libyans had already thwarted eight rescue attempts by the Open Arms, a Spanish NGO vessel, harassing and threatening its crew in international waters. (AP Photo/Bruno Thevenin)

33-year old Sandrine from Cameroon holds her three months old son Moise moments before leaving the Spanish NGO Open Arms rescue vessel in the Sicilian port of Empedocle, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

25-years old Santa from the Ivory Coast and her 5 year old daughter Timi, wearing a thermal cap on her head, undergo an antigen test to ensure that they are not carriers of the COVID-19 virus after being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, international waters by the Spanish NGO Open Arms vessel, Tuesday, Feb.16 2021.

Migrants and refugees from from different African nationalities wearing blankets due to the cold, wait on the deck of the Spanish NGO Open Arms boat to disembark after being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, international waters, Monday, Feb.15, 2021.

16-year old Sita Yakita from Guinea Conakry lies in the infirmary while Juanfe, the doctor on board the Spanish NGO Open Arms vessel performs an ultrasound scan to see her unborn child after being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, international waters, Sunday Feb.14, 2021.

5-year old Timi sleeps between the blankets at her mother's feet, basking in the warmth of the sun's rays after being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, international waters by the Spanish NGO Open Arms rescue vessel, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

25-year-old Santa, originally from the Ivory Coast clutches her 5-year-old daughter Timi's arm to prevent her from falling into the water, after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Open Arms rescue vessel in the Mediterranean Sea, international waters, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

14-year old Bamba Bourahima from Ivory Coast, centre, waits to receive a life vest as rescuer Alberto Agrelo distributes them to all the migrants aboard an overcrowded rubber boat after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Open Arms rescue vessel in the Mediterranean Sea, international waters, at 80 miles off the Libyan coast, Saturday Feb. 13, 2021.

Migrants and refugees from different African nationalities are seen barefoot in an overcrowded rubber boat as they wait for assistance as aid workers of the Spanish NGO Open Arms rescue vessel approaches them in the Mediterranean Sea, international waters, at 80 miles off the Libyan coast, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

Migrants and refugees from different African nationalities wait for assistance aboard an overcrowded rubber boat, as aid workers of the Spanish NGO Open Arms rescue vessel approaches them in the Mediterranean Sea, international waters, at 80 miles off the Libyan coast, Saturday Feb. 13, 2021.

Rescuers of the Spanish NGO Open Arms, Alberto Agrelo and Alejandro Samper embrace in a gesture of encouragement as they prepare for a possible rescue pn a dingy in the Mediterranean Sea, Saturday, Feb.6, 2021.

49-year-old 'Erri' from Bilbao in Spain, Chief Mate of the Spanish NGO Open Arms vessel, analyses the latest data on the ship's position and direction during a watch a few hours before dawn in the Mediterranean Sea, Saturday Feb.6, 2021.

Sandrine, 33 years old from Cameroon, holds her 3 month old baby Moise as migrants and refugees from different African nationalities wait for assistance from aid workers of the Spanish NGO Open Arms on an overcrowded rubber boat in the Mediterranean Sea, international waters, at 122 miles off the Libyan coast, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.

Migrants and refugees from different African nationalities wait for assistance aboard an overcrowded wooden boat, as aid workers of the Spanish NGO Open Arms approach them in the Mediterranean Sea, international waters, at 122 miles off the Libyan coast, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.

ABOARD THE OPEN ARMS (AP) — The February storm is unforgiving, violently shaking the humanitarian rescuers’ vessel as they try to revive a faulty engine and save African migrants drifting in the Mediterranean Sea after fleeing Libya on unseaworthy boats.

Not only must they brave 70 kph (43 mph) winds and 4-meter (13-foot) waves, but also win the race against the Libyan coast guard, which has been trained and equipped by Europe to keep migrants away from its shores.

In recent days, the Libyans had already thwarted eight rescue attempts by the Open Arms, a Spanish NGO vessel, harassing and threatening its crew in the international waters of the central Mediterranean where 160 people have died so far this year.

The latest tragedy took place on Feb. 20, when a rubber boat carrying 120 people started taking in water and waited for hours until a commercial ship in the area arrived to help. Forty-one people drowned, including three children and four women, said the U.N.'s migration agency, the International Organization for Migration.

Those who are saved at sea are not necessarily safe. According to IOM, from Jan. 1 to Feb. 22 nearly 3,600 people, including dozens of women and children, have been intercepted and forcibly returned to Libya.

There, they are placed in squalid detention centers and are subject to abuse, torture, extortion and rape.

About 2,530 people have made it to Europe after departing Libya so far this year.

Among them is 3-month-old Moise, whose chubby cheeks barely stood out from underneath the oversized lifejacket that rescuers strapped on him as they transferred the baby and his Cameroonian mother to safety aboard the Open Arms rescue ship.

A day later, rescuers plucked 5-year-old Timi from a rubber dinghy under the intimidating gaze of the Libyan coast guard a few yards away. Together with her mother, she had embarked on the risky route to Europe through the Libyan desert six months ago to flee female genital mutilation in their native Ivory Coast, where the practice affects 55% of young girls, according to UNICEF.

Despite nausea and vomiting caused by the rough seas, the prospects of a safer future in Europe, together with warm blankets, helped Timi fall asleep on the overcrowded deck of the Open Arms ship.

It would take another three days of stormy navigation for the 146 people rescued by the group on its 80th mission in the central Mediterranean to reach a safe harbor in Sicily.

But before they can even begin the challenging process of starting a new life on European soil, they must board yet another ship and undergo a 14-day quarantine, a preventive measure imposed by the Italian government to curb the spread of COVID-19 during the pandemic. Until then, they can still only dream of a better life.

___ Brito reported from Barcelona, Spain.