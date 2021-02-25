Taipei to speed up digital transformation post-COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei on Thursday (Feb. 5) unveiled a “White Paper on Digital Transformation” for the Taiwanese capital to stay competitive in the post-COVID era.

According to Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), the pandemic has heralded a new normal that involves constantly adapting to changes in life. For example, the New Year’s Eve countdown bash did not receive a green light until the last minute, with all risks assessed based on scientific evidence.

While COVID-19 has triggered digital transformation worldwide, Taiwan has failed to seize the opportunity, as it has largely kept the novel virus in check, said Ko. The government must facilitate the implementation of digital infrastructure for Taiwanese society to better cope with rising challenges, UDN quoted him as saying.

With this in mind, Taipei will push 15 action plans for industries to go digital, building on its smart city initiative. According to the white paper, the plans are to be carried out in five areas: digital infrastructure, digital talent nurturing, digital transformation assistance for businesses, the development of a stay-at-home economy, and contactless services.

Details of the initiative include establishing a big data center and 5G test field, upgrading commercial districts, promoting online entertainment, encouraging digital payments, and enhancing remote medical care. Meanwhile, the government of Taipei is mulling issuing digital infrastructure bonds to realize the digital vision.