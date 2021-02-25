Alexa
Father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson drowns in Brazil

By MAURICIO SAVARESE , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/25 14:58
Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson looks down at the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield in Liver...

SAO PAULO (AP) — Two Brazilian clubs have expressed condolences following the sudden death of the father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Fluminense posted on social media Thursday that it’s deeply sorry for the death of José Agostinho Becker.

Alisson’s brother, Muriel, is a goalkeeper at Fluminense.

Internacional, where both Alisson and Muriel played, also offered condolences.

Brazilian media reported that 57-year-old José Agostinho Becker had drowned after going for a swim on his property in the city of Lavras do Sul, in the south of the country.

Local police confirmed the body of man was found on Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old Alisson played at Internacional between 2013 and 2016 before he joined Roma. He left Roma after two seasons to join Liverpool.

Alisson, who was a started for his national team in the 2018 World Cup, won the Champions League and latest edition of the Premier League with Liverpool.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-25 16:08 GMT+08:00

