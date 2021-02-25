Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Hill lifts Fresno St. past UNLV 67-64

By Associated Press
2021/02/25 14:59
Hill lifts Fresno St. past UNLV 67-64

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Isaiah Hill had 19 points and seven assists and Deon Stroud posted 18 points and seven rebounds as Fresno State edged past UNLV 67-64 on Wednesday night.

Anthony Holland had 12 points and eight rebounds for Fresno State (10-9, 8-9 Mountain West Conference). Orlando Robinson added 12 points.

Bryce Hamilton had 27 points and six rebounds for the Runnin’ Rebels (10-12, 7-8). Cheikh Mbacke Diong added 16 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-25 16:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space