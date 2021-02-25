Taiwan’s Gogoro releases new Viva Mix smart e-scooter

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Gorogo released its newest electric Smartscooter, dubbed the Viva Mix, in Taiwan on Tuesday (Feb. 23).

Gogoro first introduced its Viva line in September of 2019 as a smaller lightweight option built for the city that only required a single Gogoro Network battery pack, targeting the 50-cc gas scooter segment. The new Viva Mix, on the other hand, is equivalent to a 125-cc gas-powered scooter and uses two battery packs, giving riders longer range and a faster top speed.

The company’s latest electric ride is powered by a 6 kilowatt water-cooled electric motor with a top speed of around 90 kilometers per hour. In addition, the top-of-line version — the Viva Mix Belt — is the first model to use Gogoro’s new Flo Drive system, which uses a helical gear and a Gates carbon fiber belt, allowing for more durability and less maintenance while at the same time giving riders a 40-percent quieter ride than the previous system.

The dual battery packs give the Viva Mix a range of about 150 km on a single charge under ideal conditions. Riders can swap out old batteries for a pair of freshly charged ones anytime at one of the 1,956 charging stations — also known as GoStations — around the country.

The body panels are made from non-composite recyclable plastic and designed to be impact and scratch-resistant while at the same time offering a plethora of colorways. The Viva Mix also comes with 23.9 liters of storage space under the seat.

Prices for the Viva Mix start out at NT$59,980 (US$2159) for the Basic, NT$63,980 for the Keyless, and NT$69,980 for the Belt.