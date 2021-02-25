AP PHOTOS: Hindu festival draws crowds of bathers to rivers

Virender Kumar Shukla, a Kalpvasi or a devotee who chooses to stay for the entire time of the festival, blesses his wife as she touches his feet after... Virender Kumar Shukla, a Kalpvasi or a devotee who chooses to stay for the entire time of the festival, blesses his wife as she touches his feet after a holy dip at the Sangam during Magh mela festival, in Prayagraj, India. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Millions of people have joined a 45-day long Hindu bathing festival in this northern Indian city, where devotees take a holy dip at Sangam, the sacred confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati. Here, they bathe on certain days considered to be auspicious in the belief that they be cleansed of all sins. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)