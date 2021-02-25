Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s Foxconn teams up with Fisker on electric vehicle

Foxconn Group plans to produce 250,000 Fisker vehicles per year from late 2023

  156
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/25 14:41
Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker with the 2022 Ocean EV (Facebook, FiskerInc photo) 

Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker with the 2022 Ocean EV (Facebook, FiskerInc photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn Technology Group will manufacture 250,000 electric vehicles a year in cooperation with California-based Fisker Inc., according to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed by the companies Wednesday (Feb. 24).

Foxconn, the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, known for its production of Apple iPhones, first launched its automotive ambitions with the presentation of the MIH Open Platform, for which it reportedly recruited more than 700 companies.

According to a joint statement, Foxconn and Fisker will start producing the “breakthrough new segment vehicle” during the final quarter of 2023, one year after the American firm launches its Ocean electric SUV. The companies named North America, Europe, China, and India as the main markets for the electric vehicle.

Following the MOU, an official partnership is likely to emerge in the second quarter of 2021 at the conclusion of talks by Foxconn and Fisker teams looking into design, technology, engineering, and manufacturing.

The Taiwanese company boasted of two major advantages — “an exceptional vertically integrated global supply chain and the best supply chain management team” in the industry — Foxconn Chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said in the statement.

The site for the car factory has not been announced yet, but some observers have mentioned Foxconn’s complex in the state of Wisconsin, CNA reported. During the Trump administration, the Taiwanese manufacturer announced a major project in the state, but promises of extensive job offers met with public skepticism, as the aim of the complex seemed to change repeatedly.
Foxconn
Foxconn Technology Group
Fisker
EV
Wisconsin
electric vehicles

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Foxconn founder more interested in health than politics
Taiwan’s Foxconn founder more interested in health than politics
2021/02/24 14:55
Foxconn chairman says expects 'limited impact' from chip shortage on clients
Foxconn chairman says expects 'limited impact' from chip shortage on clients
2021/02/20 21:00
Taiwan’s Foxconn Group to roll out 3 electric vehicles by end of 2021
Taiwan’s Foxconn Group to roll out 3 electric vehicles by end of 2021
2021/02/20 15:35
Amazon to manufacture in India
Amazon to manufacture in India
2021/02/17 14:57
Taiwan's Foxconn teams up with GyroGear to produce gloves for people with Parkinson’s
Taiwan's Foxconn teams up with GyroGear to produce gloves for people with Parkinson’s
2021/02/10 13:45

Updated : 2021-02-25 16:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space