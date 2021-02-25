Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Beatty scores 22 to carry La Salle past Duquesne 85-65

By Associated Press
2021/02/25 12:03
Beatty scores 22 to carry La Salle past Duquesne 85-65

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — David Beatty tied his career high with 22 points, Christian Ray added 14 points and 14 rebounds, and La Salle rolled past Duquesne 85-65 on Wednesday night.

Jhamir Brickus added 17 points and six assists for La Salle (9-14, 6-10 Atlantic 10 Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Sherif Kenney had 14 points.

La Salle scored a season-high 52 points in the second half.

Marcus Weathers had 23 points for the Dukes (7-8, 6-7). Toby Okani and Andre Harris added 11 points apiece.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-25 14:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space