American forward Daryl Dike scores 1st goal for Barnsley

Orlando City forward Daryl Dike, left, takes a shot on goal past Atlanta United defender George Bello during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wed... Orlando City forward Daryl Dike, left, takes a shot on goal past Atlanta United defender George Bello during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando City forward Daryl Dike, left, takes a shot on goal but misses as Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan (1) defends during the first half of an... Orlando City forward Daryl Dike, left, takes a shot on goal but misses as Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan (1) defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

American forward Daryl Dike scored his first goal for Barnsley, in the 90th minute of a 2-0 win over Stoke on Wednesday night that extended its unbeaten streak to five in England's second tier League Championship.

Dike, on loan from Orlando in Major League Soccer, put a low, right-footed shot from the edge of the 6-yard box past onrushing goalkeeper Angus Gunn at Oakwell.

The 20-year-old debuted for Barnsley on Feb. 1 after he was obtained on a loan for the rest of the season.

Callum Styles had put Barnsley ahead in the ninth minute.

Barnsley is eighth with 48 points after 31 matches in the 46-game league season. It is one point behind Cardiff, which has played 32 games, for the final berth in the promotion playoffs.

