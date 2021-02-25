Gallinari hits Atlanta-record 10 3s, Hawks rout Celtics

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reach for a jump ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game We... Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reach for a jump ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens talks to his players on the court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Wednes... Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens talks to his players on the court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce talks to his players on the court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics Wednes... Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce talks to his players on the court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Boston Celtics guard Jeff Teague (55) goes up for a shot against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the second half of an NBA basketball game W... Boston Celtics guard Jeff Teague (55) goes up for a shot against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Boston Celtics guard Jeff Teague (55) is fouled by Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. ... Boston Celtics guard Jeff Teague (55) is fouled by Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Boston Celtics guard Jeff Teague (55) passes as Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) defends In the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb... Boston Celtics guard Jeff Teague (55) passes as Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) defends In the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics guard Carsen Edwards (4) defends In the first half of an NBA basketball gam... Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics guard Carsen Edwards (4) defends In the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) falls to the floor after being fouled in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtic... Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) falls to the floor after being fouled in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Danilo Gallinari set an Atlanta franchise record with 10 3-pointers in a 38-point spree that carried the Hawks to a 127-112 rout of the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

Gallinari broke the mark of nine 3-pointers by Steve Smith in a 1997 game against Seattle. The Hawks also eclipsed the overall team record by going 23 of 42 beyond beyond the arc.

Trae Young played like an All-Star, adding 33 points as the Hawks built a 27-point lead in the first half and were never threatened by a lackluster Celtics team that lost its third in a row.

Gallinari, one of the biggest free agents signed by the Hawks in an offseason spending spree, equaled the best scoring half of his career with 24 points over the first two quarters. He finished 10 of 12 from 3-point range and 13 of 16 overall.

Gallinari knocked down jumpers from just about anywhere on the court — most notably swishing a 3 from at the edge of the special MLK Day half-court logo that was used on a night honoring historically black colleges and universities.

The Hawks led 72-49 at halftime and maintained a comfortable margin the rest of the way.

Gallinari turned in his best performance since joining the Hawks. His previous high was 20 points against Indiana on Feb. 13.

It was much-needed rebound for Young and the Hawks, who lost 112-111 at Cleveland the previous night on a last-second shot — just hours after Atlanta’s star guard learned he had been passed over for a spot in the March 7 All-Star Game to be held on his home court.

Young, an All-Star starter in 2020, ripped through the Celtics for 25 points in the first half.

Atlanta was 26 of 43 (60.5%) from the field over the first two quarters, including 13 of 21 beyond the arc.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 17 points.

TIP-INS

Celtics: G Kemba Walker didn't dress in the second game of a back-to-back to help manage his comeback from a left knee injury. ... Boston briefly showed signs of life when the Hawks missed their first six shots of the third quarter. The Celtics closed to 73-56, but the Hawks snuffed out the rally with back-to-back 3s by Tony Snell and John Collins.

Hawks: Collins, who played only 13 minutes against the Cavaliers before leaving with a possible concussion, was cleared to play after undergoing an evaluation shortly before tipoff. He had 14 points and 11 rebounds in 25 minutes. ... F Cam Reddish missed his second straight game with a sore right Achilles. ... In addition to breaking out the special court for HBCU Night, the Hawks also wore their special black uniforms with “MLK” across the front of the jersey.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Return home Friday night to host the Indiana Pacers.

Hawks: Travel to Oklahoma City on Friday night to face the Thunder.

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963

