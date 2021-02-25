Alexa
Green lifts New Orleans over Texas A&M-CC 69-61

By Associated Press
2021/02/25 11:38
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Troy Green had 16 points as New Orleans snapped its 10-game road losing streak, beating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 69-61 on Wednesday night.

Damion Rosser had 13 points and nine rebounds for New Orleans (6-13, 5-6 Southland Conference). Derek St. Hilaire added 11 points and five steals. Green hit 10 of 11 free throws.

Jalen White tied a career high with 24 points plus seven rebounds and three blocks for the Islanders (4-17, 1-11). White made four 3-pointers and was 10 of 13 from the free-throw line.

The Privateers improve to 2-0 against the Islanders for the season. New Orleans defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 87-68 on Jan. 20.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

