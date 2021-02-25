Alexa
Nylander scores twice, Maple Leafs beat Flames 2-1 in OT

By Associated Press
2021/02/25 11:01
TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander tied it with 1:28 left in regulation and scored 1:06 into overtime to give the NHL-leading Toronto Maple Leafs a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

Michael Hutchinson stopped 21 shots in his second consecutive start with Frederik Andersen out with a lower-body ailment. Auston Matthews had two assists to help Toronto split the two-game series and improve to 15-4-2.

Andrew Mangiapane scored for Calgary with 3:27 left in the third.

David Rittich made 37 saves in his second straight start with Jacob Markstrom sidelined by an upper-body injury. He beat the Maple Leafs 3-0 on Monday night.

Nylander took a pass from Matthews in the extra period and beat Rittich high for his seventh of the season.

UP NEXT

Flames: At Ottawa on Thursday, Saturday and Monday nights in a four-game series that will end in Calgary on Thursday, March 4.

Maple Leafs: At Edmonton on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday nights

Updated : 2021-02-25 13:03 GMT+08:00

