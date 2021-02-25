Alexa
Nze lifts Butler past Seton Hall 61-52

By Associated Press
2021/02/25 11:04
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bryce Nze had 11 points and 13 rebounds to carry Butler to a 61-52 win over Seton Hall on Wednesday night.

Jair Bolden had 16 points and Chuck Harris added 14 for Butler (8-13, 7-11 Big East Conference). The pair also had six rebounds apiece.

Jared Rhoden had 14 points for the Pirates (13-10, 10-7). Sandro Mamukelashvili added 11 points. Shavar Reynolds, Jr. had nine points and six assists.

Seton Hall scored a season-low 26 points in the second half.

The Bulldogs evened the season series against the Pirates. Seton Hall defeated Butler 68-60 on Jan. 2.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

