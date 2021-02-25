Alexa
Robertson lifts Mercer past Chattanooga 81-77 in OT

By Associated Press
2021/02/25 11:11
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Kamar Robertson had a career-high 28 points, Neftali Alvarez had seven of his 11 in the last 1:25 of overtime and Mercer narrowly defeated Chattanooga 81-77 on Wednesday night.

Robertson was perfect from the floor, hitting all 12 of his shots but it was Alvarez and Ross Cummings, who had 14 points, who saved the day.

Cummings, who had eight rebounds and seven assists, hit a 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds to go in regulation to tie the game at 68. The Mocs were trying to foul to avoid a potential game-tying 3-pointer.

Alvarez made 1 of 2 free throws to tie the game with 1:25 to go in OT. After a Chattanooga miss, Alvarez made a layup. He then went 4 for 4 from the foul line to secure the win.

James Glisson III had 11 points for Mercer (15-9, 8-8 Southern Conference).

Mercer scored 25 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

David Jean-Baptiste had 24 points and six assists for the Mocs (18-7, 9-7). Malachi Smith added 22 points and nine rebounds. Darius Banks had 12 points.

The Bears evened the season series against the Mocs. Chattanooga defeated Mercer 83-80 on Jan. 13.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

