 Best of the Best: Over 100 Singapore’s elite brands were awarded at the inaugural Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands Awards

Virtual celebration acknowledges Singapore’s most trusted brands

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 25 February 2021 - More than 100 Singaporean brands are among the selected winners of the Reader's Digest Trusted Brands Awards 2020 in more than 50 categories listed in the recent event. The awards recognise which brands, products and services are best and above the rest in the eyes of the community and cover a host of categories.





Reader's Digest Trusted Brands Awards Singapore





Due to the global pandemic, the traditional awards ceremony could not be held, but Reader's Digest was determined to recognise "success that deserves to be celebrated" says Asia Reader's Digest Editor-in-Chief Louise Waterson. The inaugural virtual awards for Singapore (plus Malaysia and the Philippines) are now live on the website.





Asia Reader's Digest Advertising & Retail Director Sheron White says, for the first time in the award's 23-year history the live celebration had to be cancelled, but all is certainly not lost. "You can sit in the comfort of your own home and enjoy viewing the award winners -- those voted the most trusted by the public," she says.





Reader's Digest commissioned an international leading research company, Catalyst Consultancy and Research, to conduct the survey to determine the most excellent, remarkable and outstanding companies. A total of 1,500 consumers throughout the country were asked to rank companies according to their trustworthiness and credibility, their quality and value, their understanding of consumer needs, their innovation and social responsibility.





Sheron says the awards provide a great indicator for the general public. Purchasing from a company voted the best by Singaporeans gives consumers the confidence that they are making the right choice.





She says category winners included newcomers to the podium as well as the old faithful and platinum and gold medals were awarded. In the travel agent category, for example, Chan Brothers won a platinum award for the 12th consecutive year and Amway was recognised in the water purifier category for the 16th year running. Taking a platinum award for the first time was AIA, in the life insurance category.





Daikin, meanwhile, is the company you want to know about if looking for air conditioning as, after clocking up 19 wins, this company is the longest-reigning gold winner in the Trusted Brand award history in Singapore. Also, of note, in the latest awards, NTUC Fairprice took away four gold medals and has done so for more than 10 consecutive years in the following categories: rice, cooking oil, tissue, and supermarket and online grocery.





More than 50 categories featured in the Trusted Brands awards, some of which had multiple winners. New categories are added over the years, with Pearl milk tea being an inaugural addition this year. The virtual awards ceremony features a selection of the winners.





Other than brands, the awards also included personality categories that judged: most trusted TV host/presenter of news and current affairs; most trusted entertainment and variety presenter; most trusted radio presenter; and most trusted sports personality. Glenda Chong, Michelle Chong, Joseph Schooling and The Flying Dutchman were identified as the most trusted personalities in their respective categories.





All this is also documented in the virtual awards with some of the winners making guest appearances.





Celebrate your favourite brands and personality winners in the Inaugural Virtual Trusted Brands Awards Video now!



