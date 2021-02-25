Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Gurley scores 21 to lift Furman over The Citadel 72-63

By Associated Press
2021/02/25 10:41
Gurley scores 21 to lift Furman over The Citadel 72-63

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Noah Gurley had 21 points as Furman got past The Citadel 72-63 on Wednesday night.

Mike Bothwell and Alex Hunter added 14 points apiece for Furman (16-7, 10-4 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory.

Hayden Brown had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-11, 5-11). Kaiden Rice added 16 points. Stephen Clark had 14 points.

The Paladins improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Furman defeated The Citadel 94-88 on Jan. 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-25 13:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space