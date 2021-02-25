Alexa
Jules scores 14 to lift Radford past Mount Aloysius 74-51

By Associated Press
2021/02/25 10:50
RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Shaquan Jules came off the bench to score 14 points to lead Radford to a 74-51 win over Division III member Mount Aloysius on Wednesday night.

It was the first of an eight-game season for Mount Aloysius, three of which are exhibitions.

Bryan Hart had 13 points for Radford (14-11), which ended its four-game losing streak. Dravon Mangum and Chyree Walker added 12 points apiece.

Carlos Palacio had 13 points for the Mounties. Wesley Ayers added 12 points and Azim Hutson had 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

