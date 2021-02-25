Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Injury snaps start streak for Vandy guard Scotty Pippen Jr.

By Associated Press
2021/02/25 10:29
Injury snaps start streak for Vandy guard Scotty Pippen Jr.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr., the Southeastern Conference’s second-leading scorer, snapped a 32-game start streak Wednesday night because of an unspecified injury.

Pippen watched Wednesday night's game with in-state rival No. 25 Tennessee from the bench.

He had been the only Commodore to start every game this season for coach Jerry Stackhouse. Pippen, son of six-time NBA champ Scottie Pippen, leads Vanderbilt with 20.5 points a game and is second in the SEC averaging five assists.

Injuries also kept forward Clevon Brown and sophomore forward Dylan Disu out of this game. Disu was named the SEC player of the week after putting up back-to-back double-doubles last week, and he leads the SEC in rebounding averaging 9.2 boards per game.

Pippen has tied or matched his career-high in scoring five times this season with a best of 32 at Florida.

Vanderbilt (6-12, 2-10) has lost two straight, with the Commodores' last five losses all by seven points or fewer.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-25 13:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space