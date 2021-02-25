Alexa
Hart scores 20 to lift Loyola (Md.) over American 60-49

By Associated Press
2021/02/25 10:45
BALTIMORE (AP) — Isaiah Hart had 20 points as Loyola (Md.) beat American 60-49 on Wednesday night.

Santi Aldama had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Loyola (Md.) (4-8, 4-8 Patriot League). Jaylin Andrews added nine rebounds.

The Eagles’ 28.3 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Loyola (Md.) opponent this season.

Jamir Harris had 18 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (2-5, 2-5). Josh Alexander added nine rebounds and four blocks.

Stacy Beckton Jr., the Eagles’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 15.0 points per game, had 2 points. H

The Greyhounds registered their first win in three tries against the Eagles this season. In the most recent matchup, American defeated Loyola (Md.) 81-79 on Jan. 24.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-25 13:01 GMT+08:00

