Taiwan to reopen to foreigners seeking medical care March 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — International patients will again be allowed to seek medical care in Taiwan under certain conditions beginning on March 1, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced on Wednesday (Feb. 24).

In response to Taiwan's first imported case of the U.K. coronavirus strain that emerged in December, the CECC announced that month that it would suspend entry applications for international medical care purposes starting Jan. 1 of this year. After the country was able to contain a hospital cluster infection in Taoyuan earlier this month, the CECC on Sunday (Feb. 21) indicated that because the fall and winter epidemic prevention scheme is slated to end Feb. 28, the restrictions on foreign visitors would likely be eased in March.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) officially announced that starting on March 1, foreign patients seeking treatment in all areas of healthcare, with the exception of checkups and cosmetic surgery, may apply to receive medical care in Taiwan. Chen added that patients may also apply to visit with up to two companions, including their spouse, relative, or caregiver.

The documents and information required include the following:

A health insurance certificate

An affidavit for mandatory quarantine

A health declaration document (including a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result issued within three days of the patient's flight)

A disease prevention plan and treatment plan issued by the medical institution treating the applicant in Taiwan

After obtaining approval from the ministry, the applicant or their medical institution may go to the relevant authority to apply for a special entry permit.

Once individuals have obtained permission to seek medical care in Taiwan, they and those accompanying them are required to provide an English certificate of a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result issued within three days of their flight. They must also wear masks during the flight.

Upon arrival in Taiwan, the patient and those accompanying them must undergo 14 days of quarantine and pass a COVID-19 test before they can be released. Those who test negative can then begin their medical treatment.

Those who require urgent medical care may be directly admitted to a designated ward or negative pressure isolation ward at the medical institution they plan to visit. If they test negative for the coronavirus, they will receive the originally planned medical care while undergoing their 14-day quarantine.

As for related fees, the patients will responsible for covering the cost of their quarantine, COVID-19 testing, and medical consultation and treatment. The medical institution treating the patient will help them handle the required quarantine and testing measures, including booking a quarantine hotel and making advance preparations for transportation.

Those wishing to find out more about medical services in Taiwan can visit the MOHW website Taiwan Medical Travel.